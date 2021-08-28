2-year-old boy’s body found in pond

hyderabad

28 August 2021 20:03 IST

Victim went missing on Friday evening

A two-year-old boy’s body was fished out from a pond in a graveyard on Saturday.

According to Rajendranagar police, the victim, Abu Bakar, used to live with his parents at Jalal Baba Nagar in the Rajendranagar area.

Police said that he went missing on Friday evening. Around 11 p.m., his father Abdul Rahman started looking for him. When he could not find him, he approached the police, who swung into action immediately. They formed teams to look for the victim, and also viewed the CCTV footage to look for clues.

The search operation resumed around 9 a.m. on Saturday, when the toddler’s body was found in a shallow pond within a graveyard. Police booked a case and launched an investigation.