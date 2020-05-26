2 tmcft water released to NS Right Canal

Release of 2 tmcft water to Andhra Pradesh through Nagarjunasagar Right Canal, as directed by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), for meeting the drinking water needs in Gutur and Prakasam districts has been completed by engineers of the project on Tuesday evening.
According to the Irrigation Department officials, release of water to the Right Canal at its Head Regulator was commenced on May 23 at 5.30 a.m. at the rate of about 7,000 cusecs and completed on May 26 evening (6 p.m.). Before closing the head regulator, the two power units on the Right Canal were also stopped in the afternoon.
With the release of 2 tmcft water for the last three days, the total water released to the right canal this water year has reached 160.255 tmcft.
