2 sports cars used for racing seized

Two luxury sports cars used for racing on the PVNR Expressway were seized by Rajendranagar police on Sunday morning.

The Lamborghini and Audi drivers were found to be over-speeding and rash driving on the expressway.

According to police inspector G. Suresh, two cars worth ₹7 crore were going towards Mehdipatnam from Shamshabad when they were intercepted by their team at 9.30 a.m.

“Their rash driving could have led to a severe accident,” he said.

While city-based businessman Pratheek was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini (GA 07 AC 0001), the Audi (TS 09 ET 8055) was driven by another businessman Chetan.

A case was registered against them and their cars were shifted to Rajendranagar police station.