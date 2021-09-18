₹2-lakh aid for bereaved dependents of ex-servicemen

HYDERABAD

18 September 2021

₹20 lakh each sanctioned for construction of Sainik Bhavans at Adilabad, Kothagudem

The third managing committee meeting of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana, on Saturday decided to extend immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of deceased ex-servicemen with dependent unemployed and unmarried children.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday chaired the meeting held at Raj Bhavan, where it was also decided to enhance the marriage grant for girl children of ex-servicemen from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, provide educational assistance for children of ex-servicemen for pursuing CA, CS, ICWA, and Ph.D. courses.

The committee also agreed to enhance the educational assistance for the children of ex-servicemen pursuing professional courses, from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, besides sanctioning ₹20,00,000 each for the construction of Sainik Bhavans at Adilabad, and Kothagudem.

The members who were present in the meeting included Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary-Home Ravi Gupta, Finance Secretary D. Ronald Rose, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area general officer commanding Maj. Gen. R.K. Singh, Maj. Gen. N. Srinivas Rao (retired), Wg Cdr T.J. Reddy (retired), Brig P. Ganesham (retired), Cdr CSM Raj (retired), and Hyderabad Collector L. Sharman.

Sainik Welfare director Col P. Ramesh Kumar gave a detailed briefing on the state of the Fund. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan stressed the need for identifying and reaching out to all ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen in distress.