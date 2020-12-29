Two IPS officers promoted to the rank of DGP

Two IPS officers J. Purnachandra Rao and M. Gopi Krishna were promoted to the rank of Director General of Police on Tuesday.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao was posted as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau while continuing as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement. Mr. Gopi Krishna was posted as Commissioner, Printing and Stationery, while continuing in his present post as Director General, Telangana Special Protection Force, a government order said.

Both of them met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao later.