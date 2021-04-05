2 held for stealing woman’s debit card

Hyderabad

The youngsters hail from Anantapur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

Two youngsters from Andhra Pradesh, who stole the debit card of a woman and spent the money in Goa, were arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crime police here on Sunday.

The accused, Poolakunta Srinivasulu (28), a mason from Anantapur and Avija Uday Manish (19), a private employee from Kurnool, came to Hyderabad, in search of job and were staying at a hostel in Ameerpet.

"There they became acquainted with the victim's friend Ganesh of Bhimavaram," police said.

Ganesh introduced the duo to his friend and they frequently visited her place.

In February this year, the victim asked the accused to come to her home to pick up a puppy. When they went to her house, they asked ₹500 for auto charges.

As she ran out of cash, she gave her phone and shared ATM and UPI PINs to them to transfer money online.

"They took advantage and transferred ₹5,000 from her account. They also stole her bank card from the hand purse and went to Goa, where they spent ₹3.10 lakh from her card," the investigators said.

Later, they went back to their native places.