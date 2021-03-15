2 held for cheating people with fake business opportunities

Hyderabad

15 March 2021 21:05 IST

Victims lured with offers of lucrative returns for their investment

The marketing intelligence team of Hyderabad cyber crimes traced and arrested two accused inter-State offenders, who cheated people by claiming to provide lucrative business opportunities.

The accused were identified as Shivam Shantnu Singh, of Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand and Rahul Kumar from Nasrathpur in Sheikhpura district of Bihar.

According to the police, in March last year, a resident of Nallakunta approached them stating that he was into stock market trading for the past 25 years and been investing in the market.

In the first week of February, 2020, one Narendra Kumar had contacted him through a United Kingdom’s contact number and he claimed to be a stock advisor for Ladbrokes.com and advisor for some NRI Indians.

He suggested to the victim to invest in UK stocks and told him that he could earn a return of 15 % per month in daily trading and asked him to make an initial investment of ₹ 25 lakh.

“Initially the victim refused to deal with him, however, the accused persuaded the victim with a bait of 15% returns per month. As it seems lucrative the victim agreed to transact with him,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

When the victim enquired about the opening of the trading account, Mr. Kumar assured the victim that he could do trading through Mr. Kumar’s trading account and promised to do the trade on his behalf.

Mr. Kumar asked the victim to transfer ₹ 20 lakh to his sister’s bank account to purchase the stocks and cheated the victim. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

In another case, a person from Shah-Ali-Banda approached cyber crimes police in January stating that his brother had searched online to take up a dealership for Haldiram products. On November 26, last year he received a call from one Ashish Kumar, who claimed to be the manager (sales and distribution) department of Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd and asked them their living area.

He then told them that the company would be willing to give them a dealership in that area and asked him to pay a deposit of ₹ one lakh.

The brothers expressed their inability to pay such a huge amount and a few days later one Ravi Kumar called them and told he headed the sales and distribution and since there was no other dealership in the area, they were willing to get into business with complainant at a lower amount.

The complainants were asked to pay ₹ 25,000 as registration fee and received an invoice for it. On December 19, 2020, the victims received another call asking for a payment of ₹1 lakh as security money and ₹ 50,000 as agreement fees, which they paid in the next few days, Mr. Mohanty said.

When the complainants placed an order for goods worth ₹ 8 lakh, the fraudsters asked them to pay 50% in advance as it was their first order. Over a period of time the victim paid ₹ 21.60 lakh at different intervals and finally realised that they had been cheated by the accused.

According to Mr. Mohanty, Mr. Shivam along with his other associates Mr. Nagender and Ms. Sunita Kumari hatched a plan to cheat the victims by promising high returns by trading in the stock market. “To obtain the deposits from the victims, they have used bank accounts and a Google pay number and insisted that the victims deposit the amounts in those accounts. Mr. Nagender used to contact the victims with the UK WhatsApp number and introduce himself as a leading broker from the Ladbrokes.com, he said.