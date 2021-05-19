2 doctors among five held for selling medicine in black

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 23:00 IST

‘Another doctor who supplied the medicines absconding’

The North Zone Task Force police arrested five persons, including two doctors, for allegedly indulging in black marketeering of Amphotericin B injections used to treat black fungus, and seized five vials from their possession.

According to the police, the accused include Dr. Bachhu Ramacharan (25), who practices at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, and Dr. Ghali Sainath, who works in Dr. Reddy’s Labs in Bachupally. Both are residents of Langar Houz.

The other accused have been identified as Bhonsle Suresh (26), a resident of Gajularamaram, an X-Ray machine operator in Malla Reddy Hospital, Gannapuram Saivardhan (22), a resident of Kukatpally, and Kai Srikanth, a lab technician from Bala Nagar. A sixth accused, identified as Dr. Chellagolla Raviteja Chowdary, employed at the Neo Care Hospital, is absconding.

Police said that the accused hatched a plan to make profits by illegally buying the medicine from their sources and selling them to those in need at much higher prices. While the price of each vial of the injection is ₹314.86, the accused sold it for as much as ₹50,000, police said.

The absconding doctor was the main supplier of injections, police said. He along with Dr. Ramacharan and Dr. Sainath bought five injection vials of different companies and by means of the other accused, sold it for around ₹50,000.

After police got a tip-off, a trap was laid near Maithri Hospital near Pillar Number 84 under the Langar Houz police station Limits to arrest them. A case has been booked and an investigation is in progress.