2 die as old building collapses on huts in Warangal

Two persons were killed and another injured when a portion of an old building crashed on adjoining huts at Mandi Bazar in Warangal in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Paidi Tippa Rao of Reballe village in Duggondi mandal, and 22-year-old Feroz of Matedu village in Mahabubabad district. Feroz’s mother Saleema suffered multiple injuries in the incident, sources said.

Sources added that the dilapidated building, housing a few shops, suddenly collapsed under the impact of the recent spell of rains. No one was present inside the building when it crashed.

The civic authorities have reportedly issued notices to the owner of the dilapidated building to raze it down in the recent past, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the Intezargunj police booked a case against the errant owner of the building under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and are investigating.