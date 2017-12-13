2-day cyber security meet in city starts tomorrow

Israeli experts in the field of cyber security will partner with information technology companies in the city to help update them on global regulations, threats and solutions. A two-day cyber security conference expected to commence on December 14 will bring together security experts, industry majors and government agencies.

A major area of concern will be Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law enacted by the European Union to provide data security to its citizens. GDPR treats each citizen’s right over personal data as a fundamental right. Meaning, companies which bank big data will have to share or delete information collected from citizens at the latter’s bidding.

Security protocol

“Companies which are not GDPR compliant will not be allowed to trade either in goods or services with companies in the European Union. Because the deadline for compliance is May 2018, each company which connects to the EU companies even through a third party will have to comply by GDPR. That will be a huge task for countries like India which is into the services sector,” said Eli Zilberman Caspi, partner of Konfidas-Israel, who is attending the conference.

“Cyber security is critical to defending the sovereignty of nations across the globe and in countries such as India that are in the forefront of digitalization of currency transactions the issue assumes even greater significance,” explained Prema.L. Zilberman at a media conference here on Tuesday.

Many topics

During the event, experts from Symantex, Verizon, Qualcomm, Rafael Defence Systems, Checkpoint, Quick heal and Rediff.com will hold consultations with Defence Research and Development Laboratory, State Bank of India, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad and Telangana’s administrative officers. Kenes Exhibitions will host this conference. Conference will discuss on eight key topics — defending democracy, protecting critical infrastructure, demonetisation-cyber crime and fraud, stopping ransom and dark net, privacy and GDPR and incident response.

At the event students of international schools including Oakridge, Pioneer, DPS, Samisti and both the CBSE and international wings of Chirec will be given accreditation from United State’s National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Defence. “The students were short-listed from 24 schools which participated in the cyber security solution event which we organised,” said Zaki Quershey, founder and chairman of E2labs. E2Labs based out of Hyderabad has been working in the area of cyber security.