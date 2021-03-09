2-day bank strike from March 15

HYDERABAD

Protest against plan to privatise two banks

Thousands of bank employees and officers across Telangana are expected to participate in the two-day nationwide bank strike on March 15 and 16 called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) against the Centre’s proposal to privatise two public sector banks.

It is unlikely that any transaction at the bank branches would be possible on the two days for customers. Banks will also remain closed on March 11 on account of Maha Shivratri and on March 13 (second Saturday) and 14 (Sunday).

A press release from UFBU Convenor for Telangana R.Sriram, who along with leaders of various bank unions addressed the media on Tuesday, said the Forum consists of nine unions representing 10 lakh bank employees and officers across the country.

“We demand strengthening of public sector banks, by adequate infusion of capital, human resources and strengthened statutory framework to recover the stressed assets,” the release said.

Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) leader P.Venkataramaiah estimated 45,000 bank employees and officers in the State to participate in the strike.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance as well as an IPO by insurance major LIC.