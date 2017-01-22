2-day Naturopathy meet concludes

HYDERABAD: The ESIC Medical College in association with National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune organized a two-day Naturopathy Conference on the college campus in Sanathnagar that concluded on Sunday.

The programme included lectures on research trends in Naturopathy and Yoga, therapeutic Yoga tools and guiding principles, wellness concepts of Naturopathy and methods of integrating Naturopathy with modern medicine practice.

During the inauguration, Dean of ESIC Medical College M. Srinivas spoke about various collaborative efforts with other institutes in the field of research. He welcomed aspiring post graduates and faculty of these institutes to utilize the facilities available in the medical college in the departments of Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Radiology to pursue their research projects and to gain adequate technical skills.

In turn, he said, the medical college would identify potential cases and refer them to the alternative medical treatments for chronic diseases as a palliation or an alternate treatment.