2 constables suspended for taking bribe

Two constables of Afzalgunj police station were suspended after a video showing them taking money from an auto trolley driver went viral.

Immediately, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar ordered an inquiry and suspended D. Pancha Mukesh and B. Suresh, who were attached to the Blue Colt team. Mr. Kumar called it a grave misconduct and issued a memo to Afzalgunj Inspector P. Gyanender Reddy for poor supervision.

Police sources said that the incident took place on Sunday morning in the by-lanes of Jambagh.

In the video footage, one of the police officers flagged the trolley transporting water pumps, and was talking to a man sitting in the vehicle, while his colleague was on a bike. The officer snatched his phone, and returned it only after the driver agreed to pay him. The duo took ₹200 from him and left.