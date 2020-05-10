2 constables suspended for taking bribe

Two constables of Afzalgunj police station were suspended after a video showing them taking money from an auto trolley driver went viral.
Immediately, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar ordered an inquiry and suspended D. Pancha Mukesh and B. Suresh, who were attached to the Blue Colt team. Mr. Kumar called it a grave misconduct and issued a memo to Afzalgunj Inspector P. Gyanender Reddy for poor supervision.
Police sources said that the incident took place on Sunday morning in the by-lanes of Jambagh.
In the video footage, one of the police officers flagged the trolley transporting water pumps, and was talking to a man sitting in the vehicle, while his colleague was on a bike. The officer snatched his phone, and returned it only after the driver agreed to pay him. The duo took ₹200 from him and left.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.