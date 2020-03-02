2 children among 7 injured in gas cylinder explosions

Seven persons, including two children, were injured in separate gas cylinder explosions in the city on Sunday.

They were admitted to Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital for third degree burns.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m., when an elderly couple and their grandchildren were asleep in their house at Malakpet. The victims were identified as Laxmaiah, Yadamma, and their grandson Mokshagna who sustained 50% burns and granddaughter Tejaswini who suffered 20% burns.

“The thermostat in the refrigerator caused a massive explosion after the gas leak, burning down the entire house,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (East) M. Ramesh.

In another accident at Saroornagar, three persons sustained third degree burns when an LPG cylinder exploded around 2 a.m. at P&T Colony near the water tank. When the LPG smell persisted, two brothers and their wives left the house. However, a minute later, S. Ramesh (31) and his brother Laxman (25) entered the house to check the leak. “When they switched on the light, the gas caught the spark and the cylinder exploded with a deafening sound,” police said, adding that the siblings suffered 50% burns. Another woman, Leelamma (62), living in the next portion too suffered 50% burns.