1M1B Foundation to set up Green Skills Academy in Hyderabad

A Green Skills Academy seeking to train one million youth from Telangana by 2030 is to be established in Hyderabad by UN-accredited non-profit 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation in collaboration with IT firm Salesforce and support of the State government.

Training college students with industry-specific skills and providing linkages with green jobs in the State will be its focus. Top 10 participants will get an opportunity every year to showcase their work at the annual 1M1B summit at the United Nations in New York.

The decision to set up a physical Green Skills Academy, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, follows an memorandum of understanding (MoU) the Foundation signed earlier this year with the Telangana Department of IT, Electronics and Communications for the Academy, to accelerate adoption of green skills among college students through the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Given its “ability to rapidly uncover information and make predictions using massive amounts of data, AI will be leveraged not just to skill college students but also to implement sustainability solutions, like predicting energy demands and monitoring transportation to protect water bodies and food supply. This will also allow youth from different regions to come to one single space and create innovative solutions,” the Foundation said in a release on Monday.

“The course will be offered free of cost. The focus of the Academy is on sustainability, problem solving, entrepreneurship collaboration and soft skills. In the second phase, the programme will focus on providing entry level jobs to 4th year engineering students in the EV and Renewables sector — act like a finishing school,” 1M1B founder Manav Subodh said.

