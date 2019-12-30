Hyderabad

1995 batch SIs petition Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday assured a delegation of 1995 batch police SIs of Warangal range of examining the issue of their promotions as DSPs.

The delegation of T. Karan Rao, Prakash, Saidah and others met the Chief Minister in Karimnagar and represented him that while SI of 1995 and 1996 batches in free zone (city and surrounding districts) were getting promoted as DSPs, they are being deprived of the same. This is happening due to some anomalies, they said in their representation to Mr. Rao.

The delegation said the Chief Minister responded positively to their representation and was confident of resolving the issue soon.

