1971 War veterans honoured

HYDERABAD

14 February 2021 00:24 IST

Indian Air Force Station in Begumpet felicitated the ‘Men in Blue’ who participated in the 1971 War to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan, on Friday. The event commenced with receiving of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’ (Golden Victory Flame) by air warriors filled with feelings of patriotism and gratitude towards war veterans.

Air Vice Marshal CV Parkar, Bilkees, wife of late Air Marshal SSH Naqvi, and Tehmi Jal Mistry, wife of late Squadron Leader JM Mistry graced the event. Apart from the awardees, more than 100 veterans including former Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne and former Air Marshal MB Madan participated in the event.

Veterans were felicitated by Air Marshal IP Vipin, AVSM, VM, Commandant, Air Force Academy.

