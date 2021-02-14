1971 War veteran feliciSwarnim Vijay Varsh’tated

General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area Major General R.K. Singh and Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering Commandant Lieutenant General T.S.A. Narayanan, in presence of other war veterans and dignitaries handed over the ‘Victory Flame’ of the 1971 War to Lieutenant Colonel Nagulapalli Narsing Rao (retired) at a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour on receiving the Vir Chakra on Saturday.

This was part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the victorious war against Pakistan and is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. An alumnus of AFMC, Pune, Lt.Col Rao was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in January 1970. He was posted as regimental medical officer, 8th Grenadiers during the war against Pakistan in the western sector. On the night of December 10, 1971, the battalion launched an attack and captured an enemy stronghold.

This was a well-fortified position protected by an 800 yards deep minefield and the assaulting troops suffered heavy casualties. The officer, undeterred by heavy enemy shelling, moved on to provide medical aid to the wounded. Even during the enemy counter attack, he continued with his task without any regard to his safety, till all the casualties had been attended to and their evacuation arranged. Throughout this action, the officer displayed gallantry, determination and devotion to duty of a high order for which he was awarded the Vir Chakra.

A painting competition was organised by the Army Public School, Bolarum on the theme of ‘Celebrating 50 years of Indian Victory of 1971 War’ and prizes were given to the winners. Earlier, the Victory Flame had arrived at 1 EME Centre and was received by Commandant Brigadier Sarbjit Singh in Bolarum, Secunderabad, a press release said.