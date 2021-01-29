197 new COVID cases in State

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana have come to around 2,500 with 197 fresh cases and 356 recoveries reported during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on Thursday.

As on Thursday night, the total positive cases in the State reached 2,94,120 and that of recoveries was 2,89,987.

With two more COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday, the total number of fatalities due to the infectious virus has gone up to 1,596. The active cases were 2,537, including 1,083 individuals in home and institutional isolation, and the remaining under treatment in various government and private hospitals.

A bulletin on the COVID-19 status in the State issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Friday also stated that the recovery rate has increased to 98.59% in Telangana as against 96.9% at the national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate remained at 0.54% in the State against 1.4% at the national level.

The bulletin stated that a total of 31,486 samples were screened to detect COVID-19 positive cases during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on January 28, taking the total tests done in the State till that time to 77,90,901.

Of the samples collected on Thursday, reports pertaining to 748 persons were awaited. Among the tests done on Thursday, 27,554 were done in government hospitals/labs and 3,982 in private hospitals/labs.

Of the positive cases reported on Thursday, maximum of 38 cases were from GHMC area followed by 13 from Rangareddy, 12 from Karimnagar and 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

In the remaining 29 districts, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Narayanpet reported zero cases, while the other 26 districts reported cases in single digits.