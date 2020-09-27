1,967 test positive for COVID-19, nine die

Testing dips on Saturday; 297 new cases in the city

Less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana on Saturday with only around 50,000 tests being conducted. The new 1,967 cases include 297 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 152 from Karimnagar, 147 from Rangareddy, 137 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 105 from Nalgonda, and 89 from Warangal Urban. Nine more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 1,100.

Between September 21 and 25, around 53,000 to 59,000 samples were tested a day, falling to 50,108 samples on Saturday. Results of 1,520 persons were awaited.

A total of 28,50,869 samples have been tested in the State since March 2, when the first COVID case was reported here. Of those, 1,85,833 were found to be positive. While 1,54,499 patients have recovered, there are 30,234 active cases.

While data on ICU beds with and without ventilator support in the State government hospitals was mentioned in the media bulletin issued on September 23 and 24, senior officials from the Health department did not mention the data thereafter. As per the details provided, 4,424 oxygen beds and 862 ICU beds were available in the 62 government hospitals on Saturday while 2,416 oxygen beds and 1,039 ICU beds were vacant in the 225 private hospitals.