1,931 more test positive for COVID-19

Total cases go up to 86,457, deaths to 665 with 11 succumbing

A steady increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Telangana with 1,931 testing positive on Wednesday taking the total cases to 86,457. With 11 more succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has gone up to 665.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department on Thursday on the status of COVID-19 cases till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 8.3% of those screened for infection tested positive (1,931 out of 23,303 samples). The total number of tests conducted stood at 6,89,150.

As the city, a hotspot of virus spread till recently, was witnessing a steady decrease in cases, the number of persons testing positive on Wednesday was 298.

However, all the districts across the State were witnessing a steady increase in cases: Warangal Urban (144), Rangareddy (124), Karimnagar (89), Sangareddy (86), Nalgonda (84), Khammam (73), Siddipet and Medchal-Malkajgiri (71 each), Suryapet and Peddapalli (64 each), Jangaon (59), Jogulamba-Gadwal (56), Rajanna-Sircilla (54), Nizamabad and Nagarkurnool (53 each) and Jagtial (52), all reporting more than 50 positive cases each.

With 1,780 declared recovered from the infection on Wednesday, the number of persons who recovered had gone up to 63,704, taking the recovery rate to 72.93% against the country’s 70.37%, the bulletin said. Similarly, the case fatality rate had been put at 0.76% in Telangana as against 1.97% in the country.

A total of 22,736 were active cases as on Wednesday night with 84% (15,621) asymptomatic cases kept under home and institutional isolation. The bulletin also stated that 47.5% of the COVID-19 cases in Telangana were from the age group of 21-40 and 32.8% were from the age group of 41-60. Case positivity in the age group above 61 was 10% and the remaining 9.7% was from the age group up to 20.

According to the bulletin, 46.13% of the COVID deaths were purely from coronavirus infection and the remaining 53.87% were with co-morbidities, although they were infected with COVID-19.

The bulletin said a total of 11,484 regular beds, 4,506 with oxygen facility and 1,744 ICU beds with ventilator facility were available for treatment of COVID patients in government hospitals. In private hospitals, the availability of regular beds was 1,449, beds with oxygen facility was 1,305 and with ventilator facility was 672, according to the bulletin.

The occupancy of beds in private hospitals was 1,767 regular, 1,840 oxygen and 846 ventilator beds and in the government hospitals it was 800 regular, 1,355 oxygen and 507 ventilator beds.