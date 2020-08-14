1,921 new COVID cases in Telangana

Nine people succumb to virus, GHMC records 356 cases

The State saw as many as 1,921 COVID cases on Thursday, making the total tally 88,396. The number of fatalities was recorded as nine, taking the total number of deaths to 674.

According to the bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued to record the highest number of cases in the State – and saw a spike of 58 cases since a day before – with 356 reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of cases recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was 168, Rangareddy district 134, Sangareddy district 90, Warangal Urban 74, Warangal Rural 54, Karimnagar district stood at 73, Khammam district at 71, and Nizamabad district at 63.

The number of those who recovered on Thursday stood at 1,210, taking the total number of those who had recovered to 64,284.

The bulletin stated that the recovery rate in the State stands at 72.72% as against the country’s 70.76%. The bulletin also claimed that the fatality rate in the State is 0.76% as against the country’s 1.96%.

The number of active cases now stands at 23,438 with as many as 16,439 in home or institutional isolation.

The State tested as many as 22,046 samples taking the tally to 7,11,196 tests. The number of samples tested per million of the population now stands at 19,156.

Giving a break-up of gender-wise details of COVID cases, the bulletin recorded as many as 65.10% as male and 34.90% as female.