‘1.92 PMGKAY beneficiaries in TS’

In Telangana, the total number of persons who benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme are 1.92 crore with a total distribution of 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of rice to be distributed by the end of the month, according to Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta, General Manager of Food Corporation of India (Telangana).

In a media release on Thursday, the top official said that the PMGKAY had reintroduced by the Government of India for May and June 2021.

“This is a pro-poor scheme to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by the Covid pandemic,” he said.

“Under the scheme, food grains @ 5 kg per month are given free of cost to NFSA beneficiaries,” he added. This allocation will be in addition to the regular monthly NFSA allocation and migrant NFSA beneficiaries can use the facility of portability under one nation one ration card to avail the benefits under this scheme, the top FCI official said.

“The FCI and the State machinery are geared up and are fully prepared to ensure that all the beneficiaries get their quota of rice within time,” he said.

The official also informed that the FCI and the State have sufficient stocks to meet the requirements.