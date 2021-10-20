Hyderabad

191 fresh cases of COVID reported

As many as 191 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 6,69,556. While 41,682 samples were put to test, the results of 2,784 were awaited.

The new 191 infections include the maximum of 49 from Greater Hyderabad region followed by 19 from Karimnagar, 13 from Rangareddy, 12 from Warangal Urban, and 10 each from Mancherial and Medak districts. No infection was detected in Vikrabad, Narayanpet, or Mulugu.

One more patient succumbed to the infectious disease on the day. The death toll now stands at 3,942.

As of Wednesday evening, the total active cases in the State were 3,968.


