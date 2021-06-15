19 Maoists surrender

SP reiterates appeal to naxals

As many as 19 militia members and village committee members of the CPI (Maoist) Charla Area Committee surrendered before the police in Kothagudem on Tuesday, police said.

Three women militia members were among those who gave themselves up before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials of the 141 Battalion in the district headquarters town.

This is the second biggest surrender after 33 Maoist militia and village committee members surrendered before the district police in November last year, police sources added.

Of these 19 surrendered Maoist militia and village committee members, 10 hail from interior Puligundala village and seven from Bakkachinthalapadu in Charla mandal and the remaining two from Mulakanapalli in Dummugudem mandal.

Presenting them before the media in Kothagudem on Tuesday evening, Mr Sunil Dutt said regular community policing and the government’s developmental activities in the Maoist affected areas coupled with a desire to lead a better life prompted the militia and village committee members of the banned outfit to surrender.

The Superintendent of Police reiterated his appeal to all Maoist leaders, cadre and militia members to join the mainstream.