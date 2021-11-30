19 IICT scientists on Stanford researchers’ list

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 23:09 IST

Nineteen scientists from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) feature in the Stanford University’s Global DataBase of Top 2% of the most cited researchers. The institute also makes for the highest number of scientists to feature in the list from among CSIR labs based on research publications till end of 2020.

The report was prepared by a team of experts led by John Ioannidis of Stanford University. The list includes Srivari Chandrasekhar, B.V. Subba Reddy, J.S. Yadav, Gowravaram Sabitha, H.M. Meshram, T.K. Chakraborty and B. Sreedhar under organic chemistry; S. Venkata Mohan in biotechnology; B.M. Reddy in physical chemistry, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman in toxicology; Rajkumar Banerjee in pharmacology and pharmacy; Sundergopal Sridhar in chemical engineering; S.V. Manorama in materials; Chittaranjan Patra in nanoscience and nanotechnology; Srinivasan Palaniappan in polymers; C. Ganesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, J.V. Rao and Kantevari Srinivasin in medicinal and biomolecular chemistry.

Mannepalli Lakshmi Kantam, Ahmed Kamal, Boyapati Manoranjan Choudary, and Biswanath Das, who were associated with IICT but are currently with other institutes, also made it to the list, said a press release on Tuesday.

