189 new COVID cases in Telangana

Nearly one-third cases reported in and around city

Continuing the trend of steady fall in the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana, a total of 189 positive cases and two deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,93,590 and number of fatalities to 1,592.

Three districts — GHMC (Hyderabad), Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri — reported cases in double digits while three other districts reported ‘zero’ cases on Monday. In the remaining 27 districts, the positive cases reported during the day were in single digit.

According to the bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, 349 COVID-positive persons were declared recovered on Monday, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,88,926 and the recovery rate went up to 98.41% against 1.4% at the national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate in the State stands at 0.54% against 1.4% at national level.

The number of active cases was 3,072 by 8 p.m. on Monday with 1,543 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 1,529 undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. It was also stated in the bulletin that a total of 29,449 screening tests were conducted on Monday to detect COVID-positive cases, taking total tests to 77,11,810. Reports of 204 samples were awaited.

Among the 1,592 COVID-19 deaths reported in the State till Monday, 44.96% were purely due to COVID symptoms and the remaining 55.04% deaths were due to co-morbidities coupled with COVID symptoms.

Maximum number of cases were reported from the GHMC area (38) followed by Rangareddy (12) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (11).