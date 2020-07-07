1,879 test positive for COVID in TS

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 27,612 as 1,879 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the second highest number of COVID cases in the State till date. The highest of 1,892 cases was recorded on July 3. A total of 11, 273 cases were recorded in the past one week (July 1-7). Seven more COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday.

The new cases include 1,422 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 176 from Rangareddy, and 94 from Medchal.

Of the total 27,612 cases, 11,012 are active, 16,287 discharged, and 313 died. The Test Positivity Rate in the State reached 21.29% which is a new high.

The State Health department officials said that 17,081 beds for COVID patients were set up in government hospitals, of which 11,298 are isolation beds, 3,537 have oxygen supply, 1,145 are ICU beds and 471 have mechanical ventilator support. Of the 3,537 oxygen beds, 3,041 were available till Tuesday, and 1,437 ICU beds too were vacant.

To remove confusion among people about which government hospital should one go to if they are tested positive, or if they are a suspect, the State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao issued directions.

COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms who want to get admitted at government hospitals should go to Gandhi Hospital along with their test report.

Those who have symptoms but in need of coronavirus test can go to District Hospital, King Koti, Sir Ronald Ross Institute for Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital), Nallakunta, or to the Government General and Chest Hospital in Erragadda.

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients who seek to be quarantined at government hospitals are admitted at Nature Cure Hospital, Government Nizamia Hospital , Government Ayurveda Hospital, and Government Homoeopathy Hospital.

Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad is identified as ‘Centre of Excellence for COVID Care’, where serious cases are admitted. A total of 1,890 beds are available there, of which 1,150 are vacant. Currently, there are 130 patients in ICU and 356 on oxygen support.