186 more test COVID positive

Telangana yet again recorded less than 200 cases on Wednesday, with the Health bulletin stating that 186 new COVID-19 cases were detected and one person has died.

With this, the cumulative positive cases touched 6,70,829. According to the bulletin, 122 patients had recovered taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 6,62,714.

GHMC limits continued to register the highest number of cases with 65, followed by Karimnagar (16), Khammam (11), Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy (10 each).

The total number of active cases stood at 4,164 with the number of samples tested standing at 41,392. The samples tested per million population were 7,36,972.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58% and 98.79% compared to the national average of 1.3% and 98.17%, respectively.