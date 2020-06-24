1,842 patients with serious health issues defeat coronavirus

In what comes as a silver lining in these distressing times, at least 1,842 coronavirus patients, who suffered from other health complications including life threatening diseases, recovered and were discharged from Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in Telangana.
More than one disease
Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao said all the 1,842 patients suffered from bilateral pneumonia. Around 16 of them also had cancer, 38 were cardiac patients, 12 were paralysed, 54 patients suffered from kidney failure, 24 had liver disease while 88 others had bronchial asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
“All of them recovered and were discharged,” Dr Rao said.
On the whole, 4,056 persons with the novel coronavirus were admitted at the hospital and 3,423 were discharged. They include 1,395 patients who recovered after admission in ICU and were discharged.
Newborns recover
The list of COVID patients includes 135 pregnant women, 37 of whom had a C-section delivery. Two newborns who had contracted the virus from their mothers, also recovered and were discharged, said hospital authorities. A month-old infant who was admitted at the hospital has also recovered.
Under 12 years
Around 290 of the total patients admitted for COVID treatment were children under the the age of 12 years, including 35 in Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath