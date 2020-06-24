1,842 patients with serious health issues defeat coronavirus

In what comes as a silver lining in these distressing times, at least 1,842 coronavirus patients, who suffered from other health complications including life threatening diseases, recovered and were discharged from Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in Telangana.

More than one disease

Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao said all the 1,842 patients suffered from bilateral pneumonia. Around 16 of them also had cancer, 38 were cardiac patients, 12 were paralysed, 54 patients suffered from kidney failure, 24 had liver disease while 88 others had bronchial asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

“All of them recovered and were discharged,” Dr Rao said.

On the whole, 4,056 persons with the novel coronavirus were admitted at the hospital and 3,423 were discharged. They include 1,395 patients who recovered after admission in ICU and were discharged.

Newborns recover

The list of COVID patients includes 135 pregnant women, 37 of whom had a C-section delivery. Two newborns who had contracted the virus from their mothers, also recovered and were discharged, said hospital authorities. A month-old infant who was admitted at the hospital has also recovered.

Under 12 years

Around 290 of the total patients admitted for COVID treatment were children under the the age of 12 years, including 35 in Newborn Intensive Care Unit.