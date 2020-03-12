₹ 1.82 lakh crore budget outlay is delusional, says BJP

The State budget for 2020-21 with an outlay of ₹1.82 lakh crore without showing the sources of revenue fails to convince and appears to be an attempt to keep people in delusion, BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao said in the Legislative Council.

Initiating the general discussion on the Budget for 2020-21 in the Council, Mr. Rao said despite the general slowdown in the economy, the State government increased the budget for the next year by ₹40,000 crore over that of current fiscal. Moreover, when the State was not able to spend between 75 to 80 per cent of the estimated budget expenditure in the last three to four years, projecting a huge budget outlay only indicated fudging. In comparison, the Union government spent 100 per cent and even more of the estimated expenditure, he claimed.

The Budget statement did not spell out how the deficit would be made good. Of ₹1.82 lakh crore outlay, revenue resources were shown only for ₹1.4 lakh crore and the remaining ₹40,000 crore would have to be raised from outside, he said.

While the Finance Minister said that the per capita income in the State was over ₹2 lakh and increased almost four times over that of 2014, it was a fact that the per capita debt was also increasing steeply, touching about ₹90,000. “We are not convinced about the per capita income and allocations for various sectors,” he added.

He also pointed out that of the estimated ₹40,000 crore for capital expenditure and development works, ₹10,000 crore would be for Mission Bhagiratha alone. “We have our own doubts how the government would take up remaining infrastructure works like roads, bridges etc., with mere ₹30,000 crore.

While the revenue receipts were shown as ₹ 89,000 crore, it will have to pay interest from this on borrowings of ₹22,000 crore. There was a need to balance the expenditure on welfare and development spend.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao said ₹10,000 crore for Hyderabad infrastructure including Musi waterfront development was barely adequate. There was no mention on work done on Musi project so far while lakes in the city were in total neglect. It was some NGOs who were doing their bit to conserve some lakes. Metro, MMTS, SRDP projects needed to be speeded up to ease traffic congestion. State failed to allot its share of funds to take up MMTS used by many people for local travel. The allocations for education and health sectors were poor, particularly to fill vacancies in schools, colleges and universities and improve facilities in existing government hospitals. The government did not announce the schedule for filling the promised 1.07 lakh vacant government jobs six years ago.

Eatala refutes claim

Health Minister Eatala Rajender who was Finance Minister in the last term of TRS government refuted the allegation of the BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao that the State was only spending 75 to 80 per cent of estimated budget expenditure.

Intervening in the general discussion on Budget in the Legislative Council here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajender said the government spent 95 per cent of estimated expenditure in 2019-20 as the Chief Minister insisted on practical budget. The government would have spent 100 per cent, but for the cut in tax devolution to the State by the Centre, he said.

The Union government had released ₹2,000 crore less than the indicated amount and tax devolution was brought down to the State from 2.347 per cent to 2.113 per cent, he said.

On employment opportunities, he said IT sector itself generated seven lakh jobs and its software exports had doubled. In agriculture sector, there was shortage of workers as people found jobs in the service sector.