₹1,800 crore credited to ryots’ bank accounts

An amount of ₹1,255.42 crore was transferred electronically into the bank accounts of 17,31,127 landholding (pattadar) farmers having land over 1 acre and up to 2 acres as investment support for the rabi (yasangi) under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on Wednesday, the second day of benefit transfer.

On day one on Tuesday, an amount of ₹544.55 crore was credited to the bank accounts linked to pattadar passbooks of 18,12,656 farmers having landholding up to 1 acre. According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, ₹1,799.97 has been credited to the bank out of 35,43,783 farmers in two days.

The Minister said the benefit extended under the Rythu Bandhu scheme was not merely money distribution but an effort to help farmers take up cultivation in time by arranging grant for taking up the season’s agriculture activity.