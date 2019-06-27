18 officers graduate during MCEME convocation

Lt. Vikas Thakur (Electronics) won the DGEME Gold Medal, GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy, Best Student Book Prize and Certificate and Commandant Silver Medal, while Lt. Vishabh Singh (Mechanical) won the Commandant Silver Medal at the convocation ceremony of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) here on Thursday.

MCEME Commandant and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, conferred engineering degrees on 18 officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-31). Congratulating the graduating officers, he said technology was evolving fast and officers need to keep pace with the latest developments.

The MCEME has affiliated with the JNTU for offering B.Tech degrees to officers to empower them to provide effective engineering support to the Indian Army. Earlier, delivering the inaugural address, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of MCEME Major General T.S.A. Narayanan said the institute has well-qualified staff with state-of-the-art facilities.

It recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and is in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool that exists in premier education institutions such as IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU-Hyderabad.

The Best Project Award was given to the team of officers comprising Lt. Vikas Thakur, Lt. Varun Singh Jamwal, Lt. Satyam Dhawan and Lt. Joe Sibi Mattathil.