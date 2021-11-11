18 nominations filed for standing committee

HYDERABAD

11 November 2021 21:49 IST

A total of 18 nominations have been filed for the election for GHMC standing committee, by Thursday, the final day for filing of nominations.

Of the candidates, 11 were from TRS and seven were from MIM. None of the corporators who contested from BJP have reportedly filed nominations. The council has a total of 56 elected members from TRS and 44 from MIM. Of the remaining, 47 are from BJP and three from Congress.

The nominations will be scrutinised and final list of valid nominations will be published on Friday. With withdrawals allowed up to November 15, the final list of the contesting candidates will be published on the same day.

Polling will be conducted on November 20, after which counting will be taken up. Results will be announced forthwith on the same day.