18 new nCoV suspects admitted

As awareness on Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) is increasing, more people who have travel history to China are getting admitted to government hospitals in the city.
On Thursday, 18 people were admitted, including 10 Chinese nationals who voluntarily approached the hospitals, and five of a family from Hanamkonda, who have recently returned from China. Of the 10 Chinese citizens, three were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, and seven to Fever Hospital. A few of them had cough and cold for the past few days.
Swab samples collected from all the 18 suspects were sent for tests to Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, results of the 12 samples tested negative for nCoV. Till date, 37 samples from the State tested negative for the virus. Health officials continue to call China returnees to inquire if they have any symptoms of shortness of breath, fever, cold or cough.
