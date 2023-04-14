ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old dalam member of CPI (Maoist) surrenders before Kothagudem SP

April 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old minor dalam member of the banned CPI(Maoist) Bhadradri-Kothagudem-East Godavari Division Committee surrendered before Kothagudem Superintendent of Police G Vineeth in the district police headquarters in Kothagudem on Friday.

According to police sources, the minor member of the Maoist dalam, a native of an interior habitation in Charla mandal, had been working as a ‘gunman’ of a high-ranking Maoist leader for the last one year.

He turned himself in before the police following the counselling session conducted by the district police for the families of those working in the outlawed organisation as dalam/militia members in Charla recently, police said.

The SP, in a statement, reiterated his charge that the Maoist leaders were engaging minors in menial works by exploiting their innocence in “blatant violation” of child rights.

