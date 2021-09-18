17 TMREIS students crack JEE (Mains)

Hyderabad

18 September 2021 21:16 IST

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society’s professional development programme bore fruit with secretary B. Shafiullah announcing that 17 students from these institutions cracked JEE (Mains) examination.

The top scorers include Mohammed Junaid (93.5 percentile), Mohammed Abdul Moid (85.6 percentile) and G. Thirumal (84.5 percentile). Mr. Shafiullah assured that these students would be given all the required help.

He added that the professional development programme was implemented in 12 junior colleges run by TMREIS, where students were given free training.

