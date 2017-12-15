17 lakh acres to be irrigated in State this Yasangi

The Irrigation Department has decided to give water to about 17 lakh acres ayacut under medium and major projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins this Yasangi (Rabi) season in Telangana.

Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao took the decision in consultation with the engineers and officials of the department during a video conference on the issue held from Secretariat on Friday. He wanted the engineers to implement the tail-to-head concept of irrigation, which was successfully implemented in D-86 distributory of Sriramsagar project in Peddapally district last year, for all projects and canals this season.

The Minister asked the engineers to take the cooperation of revenue and police officials to act tough against those who indulge in breaching canals and damaging the sluices. He said that efficient water management had helped irrigation of 15,000 acres to 16,000 acres per one TMC ft water under Nizamsagar project last year and as a result the water had reached the tail-end areas which were denied water for the last three decades.

Asking engineers to take the example of Nizamsagar experience and supply water to the ayacut in the on-and-off method by giving top priority for drinking needs. He told the engineers to prepare action plans for irrigation including the crop-wise extent and the water earmarked for it and create necessary awareness among the farming community.

The Minister stated that giving information in advance would help the farmers take a proper decision on the crops to be cultivated. Further, the action plan should contain the details of village-wise, mandal-wise and crop-wise ayacut to be irrigated this season. He also wanted the engineers to take up water auditing immediately after the season is over.