Hyderabad

17 kg ganja seized, one arrested

The Khammam rural police nabbed a suspected member of a ganja smuggling gang and seized 17 kg ganja from his possession near Warangal crossroads on the outskirts of the town on Friday evening.

According to sources, a police team intercepted an autorickshaw and found the banned ganja concealed in the vehicle. One of the occupants of the auto was detained for questioning, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Khammam Urban police stepped up efforts to nab the remaining three accused, including an Armed Reserve (AR) police constable of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, in connection with the ganja smuggling case busted by them two days ago.

Police arrested an AR constable, Konda Sateesh, of Cheruvu Bazaar area in the town and a farm worker P. Venkateshwarlu of Pallipadu village in Konijerla mandal while allegedly carrying an illegal consignment of five kg ganja near Pakabanda Bazaar here on Wednesday.


