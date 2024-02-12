169 candidates from two-Telugu states receive appointment letters via Rozgar Mela scheme

February 12, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over more than 1 lakh appointment letters to the newly-inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela scheme on Monday morning via video conferencing. The 12th tranche of the scheme for the two-Telugu states was organised at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) group centre in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad.

On Monday, 169 candidates from the two-Telugu states, including 74 in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), 11 in Income Tax, 20 in the Railways, 12 in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), eight in Central Public Works Department (CPWD), 10 in Postal Department, four in the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad-, three in the Border Security Force (BSF), three in the CRPF, 23 in IIT Hyderabad and one in IIT Goa, received their appointment letters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the event at 10.47 a.m. Following his address, appointment letters to 25 candidates were handed over by Chief Guest Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers. Appointment letters for the remaining candidates were issued by Senior Officers of CRPF/CAPF (Central Armed Police Force).

ADVERTISEMENT

In his virtual speech addressing the candidates across the nation, Mr. Modi congratulated and encouraged them to do well in their respective fields. “India has emerged as the third largest ecosystem for startups globally. It made me immensely happy to see candidates from even tier-2 and tier-3 cities. I hope the citizens of India will use the budget allocated to startups to build employment in various new sectors being created for the youth,” said the Prime Minister in his speech.

The first phase of Rozgar Mela was organised on October 22, 2022 in various parts of India and appointment letters for 75,000 newly selected candidates of various Central Government/Public Sector organisations were distributed

The Rozgar Mela job fairs are expected to leverage further employment generation, provide gainful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in national development.

In his speech at the CRPF Hyderabad, Minister Bhagwant Khuba said that the recruitment was done very seamlessly and with an unbiased approach. “Around 25 crore individuals who were under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) index have now become middle-class citizens. Today, the world leaders appreciate our country and lauds the digital India and cashless economy initiatives. I want you all to accept the job responsibilities and also serve the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also mentioned that the newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.