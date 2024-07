The Cyberabad police conducted a special drive against drunken driving on July 7 and apprehended 168 offenders across the commissionerate.

The drive targeted two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers, said the officials, adding that out of the offenders apprehended, 26 had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All those caught will be produced before the court.