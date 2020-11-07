1,607 more test positive for COVID in State

Telangana recorded more than 1,600 cases for the third day this week. On Friday, 44,644 people underwent tests and 1,607 have tested positive for coronavirus. Results of 535 are awaited. Six COVID patients succumbed to the virus.

The new cases include 296 cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 124 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 115 in Rangareddy, 113 in Medchal-Malkajgiri,78 in Karimnagar,84 in Khammam. No case was registered in Narayanpet and only nine were recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Of the 44,644 who underwent tests on Friday, 41,849 opted government health facilities and 2,795 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 6, a total of 45,75,797 samples were tested and 24,8891 tested positive. Out of the total cases, 19,936 were active cases, 2,27,583 have recovered, and 1,372 have died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,619 oxygen beds and 1,367 ICU beds were available on November 6. And in the 225 private hospitals, 2,918 oxygen beds and 2,251 ICU beds were vacant.