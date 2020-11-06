1,602 new COVID cases recorded

HYDERABAD

GHMC region records maximum cases at 295; four patients succumb to the virus

Telangana recorded 1,602 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing up the tally to 2,47,284. The total number of active cases now stand at 19,272.

There were as many as 982 persons who recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,26,646 across the state. There were also four fatalities recorded on Thursday, taking the toll up to 1,366.

The new COVID-positive cases include 295 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, the highest among all districts in the State. This was followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 137 cases, Rangareddy with 118 cases, Nalgonda and Khammam each with 79 cases, and Karimnagar with 76 cases. The least number of cases were reported from Narayanpet, with just one person testing positive for the virus.

On November 5, as many as 46,970 samples were tested, with 676 persons awaiting reports. The samples tested per million population now stand at 1,21,739. The number of primary contacts tested was 20,666 and the secondary contact testing numbers stood at 5,363.

The total number of positive cases who are deemed asymptomatic was reported as 1,73,099, accounting for 70% of the total cases, while the number of those who are symptomatic stood at 74,185.

Telangana has 18 government RT-PCR/ CBNAAT/ TRUENAT testing facilities. The number of private testing facilities are 47.