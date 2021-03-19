₹1,602 crore proposed for minorities welfare

The Telangana government proposed a budgetary allocation for FY 2021-2022 of ₹1,602 crore for minorities welfare.

Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday said, “While the amount spent on minority welfare was ₹812 crore from 2008 to 2014 in united AP, Telangana government spent ₹5,712 crore in the last six years. An amount of ₹1,602 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates 2021-22 for Minority Welfare.”

The allocation is lesser than in FY 2018-19, when the State recorded budget estimates of ₹1,973.41 crore. However, it is marginally higher than that of FY 2020-21, which was ₹1,513.46 crore.

This year, a bulk of the budget estimates appear to have been allocated to the Telangana Minorities Residential Institutions Society with ₹427.06 crore as establishment estimates – meaning salaries of staff, rents and payment for utilities – and another ₹222.92 crore as scheme expenditure. Diet charges for students, which are around a lakh, as stated by the Finance Minister, is ₹115.13. Diet charges aside, this is an increase from ₹561 crore last year to ₹649.98 crore this year.

As much as ₹300 crore has been allocated for Shaadi Mubarak scheme. However, the expenditure last year for this scheme was ₹142.98 crore.

The Centre for Education and Development of Minorities has been allocated ₹1.5 crore and the allocation for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scheme for Minorities is ₹72.54 crore. As much as ₹2.46 crore has been allocated for pre-matric scholarships and ₹206.91 crore have been allocated for fee reimbursement.