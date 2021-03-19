Hyderabad

₹1,602 crore proposed for minorities welfare

The Telangana government proposed a budgetary allocation for FY 2021-2022 of ₹1,602 crore for minorities welfare.

Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday said, “While the amount spent on minority welfare was ₹812 crore from 2008 to 2014 in united AP, Telangana government spent ₹5,712 crore in the last six years. An amount of ₹1,602 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates 2021-22 for Minority Welfare.”

The allocation is lesser than in FY 2018-19, when the State recorded budget estimates of ₹1,973.41 crore. However, it is marginally higher than that of FY 2020-21, which was ₹1,513.46 crore.

This year, a bulk of the budget estimates appear to have been allocated to the Telangana Minorities Residential Institutions Society with ₹427.06 crore as establishment estimates – meaning salaries of staff, rents and payment for utilities – and another ₹222.92 crore as scheme expenditure. Diet charges for students, which are around a lakh, as stated by the Finance Minister, is ₹115.13. Diet charges aside, this is an increase from ₹561 crore last year to ₹649.98 crore this year.

As much as ₹300 crore has been allocated for Shaadi Mubarak scheme. However, the expenditure last year for this scheme was ₹142.98 crore.

The Centre for Education and Development of Minorities has been allocated ₹1.5 crore and the allocation for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scheme for Minorities is ₹72.54 crore. As much as ₹2.46 crore has been allocated for pre-matric scholarships and ₹206.91 crore have been allocated for fee reimbursement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 12:25:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/1602-crore-proposed-for-minorities-welfare/article34103255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY