16-year-old boy kills grandmother for pension money in Hyderabad

A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his sexagenarian grandmother at Moinabad on Sunday night after she refused to give him money to meet his expenses. Police said that Kavali Venkatnamma (65) was smothered to death at her house in Sriramnagar.

Moinabad police said that the offence took place around 10 p.m. “Their neighbour’s saw the boy beating her grandmother with a belt for her pension money. They warned him too. Later, at night, he smothered her to death,” the investigators said.

His father passed away a few years back and his mother and two siblings went to a village.

Man succumbs to injuries

In a case of hit and run, a private employee suffered severe injuries and succumbed on Monday at KPHB Colony. The victim, Yalala Swamy Venkata Ramana, 36, from KPHB Colony, was hit by an unidentified auto-rickshaw at a foot over-bridge at Seventh Phase. The accident took place at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and soon he was rushed to Sankhya Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday evening.

Newly-married minor girl found dead

A 17-year-old girl, who got married two months ago, was found dead at her parents' house in Gumdal village in Doma mandal of Vikarabad district on Sunday night.

She committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan around 6.30 p.m. According to Doma Sub-Inspector G Suresh, the victim was depressed as her husband, Shiv Kumar Reddy (22) of the same village, was refusing to take her home.

“They were in love and got married three months ago with their parents' consent. They were living in Hyderabad, and before lockdown, she came to her parents home to appear for Class X board exams,” the officer said. Later, when the exams were postponed, she went back to Hyderabad, and again in the April first week, Mr. Reddy dropped his ‘minor’ wife at her parents' house. “Since then, he did not return to take her back and was avoiding her calls and messages,” Mr. Suresh said.

