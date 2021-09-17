16 trainee officers complete ATSS course

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 19:19 IST

Squadron leader S.P. Pavithran was adjudged first in Order of Merit and best in practical while Flight Lieutenant Jasleen Kaur Walia was adjudged best in theory from among 16 trainee officers who successfully completed 139th Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course after having undergone a 12-week long training programme on Thursday.

Officers included 12 Air Traffic Control officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF), three from the Indian Navy and one from the Kenya Air Force who graduated as Radar controllers.

In his valedictory speech, Air Marshal Sanjay Kapoor highlighted the importance of radar controllers’ role in mission accomplishment. He apprised the graduating trainees on the challenges ahead in the field of aviation and advised them to achieve professional excellence by remaining abreast of modern developments in the field of radar controlling, a press release informed.

