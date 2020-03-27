Hyderabad

16 people shifted to quarantine centres

A total of 16 persons from the city have been shifted to the government designated isolation centres here on Friday as they were found to be violating home quarantine regulations.

Of them, six were from Kukatpally zone, five from Charminar, four from Serilingampally, and one from Khairatabad zone, a press release from the GHMC informed.

Surveillance teams constituted by the government are visiting the homes of the persons under quarantine twice daily to inspect if they are adhering to isolation rules, the note said. The teams have been formed for strict vigilance against spread of coronavirus in the city and State.

Persons returning from foreign countries are being asked to be under home quarantine for 14 days, as the COVID-19 symptoms might develop during this window period.

