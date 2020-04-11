16 new COVID cases, 2 dead

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased to 503 as 16 more cases were detected and two persons died on Saturday. Of the total to date, 393 are active cases, 14 persons died, and 96 were discharged.
A total of 51 persons were discharged on Saturday, which is perhaps the highest number of people discharged in a day in any part of the country. State Director for Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao maintained that there was no evidence of community transmission in the State.
