16 districts of Telangana record over 70% deliveries in government hospitals

May 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated June 01, 2023 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a historic milestone, 16 districts of Telangana reported more than 70% government deliveries in April 2023. Out of the 16, four districts have recorded over 80% deliveries. They are Sangareddy (87%), Naraynapet (83%), Medak (82%) and Gadwal (81%).

The percentage of government deliveries in Hyderabad was 77 % and the lowest was 48% in Rangareddy district. The total state average was 69%. Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated the Health Department on this remarkable achievement. 

