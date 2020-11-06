16 CSIR-IICT scientists make it to Stanford University study

HYDERABAD

06 November 2020 00:14 IST

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) tops among all CSIR labs as per Stanford University study with 16 scientists from the institute figuring among top 2% of world researchers in different areas of research.

The study titled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators” was recently published in ‘PLOS BIOLOGY’ where the authors provided updated analyses. The rankings are based on publications, and citations, among others.

Scientists listed are Dr. S. Venkata Mohan in Biotechnology, Dr. Darshan Ranganathan in General Chemistry, Dr. S. V. Manorama in Materials, Dr. Ahmed Kamal, Dr. C. Ganesh Kumar, Dr. Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Dr. J. V. Rao in Medicinal & Biomolecular Chemistry, Dr. J. S. Yadav (dormer director), Dr. G. Sabitha, Dr. Biswanath Das, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar (Director), Dr. H. M. Meshram, Dr. B. V. Subba Reddy in organic chemistry, Dr. B. M. Reddy in physical chemistry, Dr. S. Palaniappan in polymers, Dr. Chittaranjan Patra in nanoscience and nanotechnology

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the above 16 scientists who made it, former director Dr. M. Lakshmi Kantham (now in ICT Mumbai), former deputy director Dr. B. M. Choudhary (Tezpur University) and former deputy director Dr. T. K. Chakraborty (now in IISc) are also listed in the area of organic chemistry.

IICT director S. Chandrasekhar congratulated the scientists.